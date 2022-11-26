Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

Lewandowski also hit the post and Al-Owais denied the Barcelona player from scoring another goal late in the match.

Poland was scrambling for long periods at the Education City Stadium as the Saudi team was pushed forward by enthusiastic fans in what seemed like a home game. The frustration was clear on Lewandowski’s face as Poland's yellow cards mounted.

Saudi Arabia had a chance to equalize at the end of the first half but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty kick. He then blocked Mohammed Al-Burayk’s shot from the rebound.

Poland will next face Argentina, while Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in their last Group C games.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe