Let the recovery begin: EU chief OKs first virus plans

The commission’s green light for the proposals will have to ratified by the leaders of the member states within four weeks.

In coming years, Spain is also to receive an additional 70 million euros in loans, leaving it only behind Italy as the biggest beneficiary of the funds after both southern European countries were the first of the bloc to be pummeled by the pandemic.

In Portugal, von der Leyen told Prime Minister António Costa that his government’s plan for how to use its 16.6 billion-euro windfall ($20 billion) in grants and loans has earned the commission’s blessing.

Portugal says much of its spending will go to improving the public health network, reducing pollution from public transportation, making housing more energy efficient and buying computers for schools.

So far, 23 of the EU’s 27 countries have submitted their spending plans to Brussels authorities, which vet them to ensure they are in line with the bloc’s policy goals. EU officials will follow up later to check whether nations are abiding by their commitments.

The EU’s 1.1 trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) seven-year budget from next year will also help national economies recover from the economic hurt caused by COVID-19.

Von der Leyen also plans to visit Greece, Denmark and Luxembourg later this week.

She started her tour of member states a day after the bloc launched its bond sale for the EU Next Generation funds.

Johannes Hahn, the European Commission for Budget and Administration, said Tuesday that the issue of 20 billion euros in bonds was “the largest ever issuance from a European public sector institution and the largest amount the EU has raised in a single transaction.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chats with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Center for Living Science in Lisbon, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The president of the European Commission has started in Lisbon a tour of some European Union capitals to announce the initial endorsement of their plans for spending the bloc's massive economic recovery fund. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

