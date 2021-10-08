Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

The government maintains tight control over what films can be shown and enforces an unofficial ban on foreign productions during national holidays, when it seeks to promote domestic releases praising the ruling Communist Party.

Under the title “The Battle at Lake Changjin," the holiday's box office champion tells the story of Chinese troops battling U.S. soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The episode is known in the U.S. as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, during which U.S.-led United Nations troops fought their way out of an encirclement amid freezing weather by Chinese forces who had entered the conflict earlier that year in aid of their North Korean allies.

China hails the conflict, in which U.N. and Chinese forces fought to a standstill that continues to divide the Korean Peninsula, as a patriotic national struggle termed the “War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea."

Caption Children pass by the words "Celebrate National Day" at a park in Beijing Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. As the week-long national day holiday comes to an end, residents are taking a break from rainy weather to go out. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents line up to visit an exhibition in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. As the week-long national day holiday comes to an end, residents are taking a break from rainy weather to go out. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan