Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's 1st president, dies

He lost the 1994 presidential election to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma. In 2020 he returned to politics to try to negotiate a settlement as part of a “contact group” for the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists had fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that with Kravchuk's signature to the Dec. 1991 agreement disbanding the Soviet Union “the Evil Empire disintegrated.”

“Thank you for the peaceful renewal of our Independence. We’re defending it now with weapons in our hands,” Reznikov wrote Tuesday.

Kravchuk's death comes a week after that of the first president of post-Soviet Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, who died aged 87 following treatment for COVID-19, according to his wife.

Since Shushkevich’s death, Kravchuk was the last survivor of the three leaders who signed the 1991 deal. Russian president Boris Yeltsin died in 2007 aged 76.

Since annexing Crimea from Ukraine and throwing its weight behind the 2014 separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast doubt on Ukraine's statehood and falsely portray the country as an artificial construct of Communist rule — rhetoric that paved the way for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a televised address Feb. 21, three days before the invasion, Putin blamed “historic, strategic mistakes” by Communist leaders for having led to the collapse of the Soviet state. Ukraine “turned to us for financial support many times from the very moment they declared independence,” Putin said in an apparent reference to Kravchuk’s time in office.

Some participants in the historic Dec. 8 meeting at a hunting lodge in the Belovezha forest, in what is now Belarus, pointed to Kravchuk as having played the main role in the demise of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine had declared its sovereignty after an August coup by hardline Communist Party members weakened Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s authority. A week before the Belovezha agreement, Kravchuk was elected president of Ukraine in a vote that also overwhelmingly approved its independence from Moscow.

Participants in the Belovezha talks said Kravchuk rejected any efforts to keep the Soviet Union going with reforms.

“Kravchuk was focused on Ukraine’s independence,” Belarusian leader Shushkevich, who took part in the talks and signed the deal, told The Associated Press in an interview last year. “He was proud that Ukraine declared its independence in a referendum and he was elected president on Dec. 1, 1991.”

Caption FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk shake hands following their press conference at Kyiv's airport, Jan. 12, 1994. Kravchuk, who led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president, has died, a Ukrainian official said Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 88.(AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, file) Credit: Marcy Nighswander

Caption FILE - Russian President Boris Yeltsin, right, with Ukrainian President, Leonid Kravchuk, left, and Belarus leader Stanislav Shushkevich, centre, applauds after signing a communique agreeing to set up a new Community of Independent States in Raouchani, Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic, USSR, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1991. Shushkevich, the former leader of Belarus who led it to independence during the breakup of the Soviet Union, has died. He was 87. Shushkevich died early Wednesday, May 4, 2022 according to his wife. Last month, he was hospitalized for a few days after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited