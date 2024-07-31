Léon Marchand rallies for a second gold medal, beating Milák in the 200 fly to begin a busy night

The crowd at La Defense Arena roared as Marchand touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 51.71 seconds, beating Milák by four-hundredths of a second.

Marchand added to his dominating victory in the 400 individual medley and was just getting started on this very busy night: he was set to race again two hours later as the fastest qualifier in the 200 breaststroke.

Turns out, those comparison to Michael Phelps don't seem off base at all.

