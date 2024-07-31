BreakingNews
Léon Marchand rallies for a second gold medal, beating Milák in the 200 fly to begin a busy night

Léon Marchand kicked off an improbable double with a finishing kick for the ages

Nation & World
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Léon Marchand kicked off an improbable double with a finishing kick for the ages.

Trailing most of the race, Marchand surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Kristóf Milák to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly on Wednesday night.

The crowd at La Defense Arena roared as Marchand touched in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 51.71 seconds, beating Milák by four-hundredths of a second.

Marchand added to his dominating victory in the 400 individual medley and was just getting started on this very busy night: he was set to race again two hours later as the fastest qualifier in the 200 breaststroke.

Turns out, those comparison to Michael Phelps don't seem off base at all.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

