Lenny Kravitz wows at private party during Miami Art week

The lavish party is an annual affair hosted by business mogul and art collector Wayne Boich. He and his wife also hosted a private dinner before the Richard Mille After Dark event at their waterfront estate. Venus and Serena Williams danced and sang along as Kravitz took the stage for a 75-minute concert as a yacht pulled alongside to hear the rocker.

“This ain’t a concert. We’re just hanging out,” the “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” singer said, pulling Boich onstage to dance.