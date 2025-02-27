Leicester's slide continues in 2-0 loss to West Ham in Premier League

West Ham handed relegation-threatened Leicester its fourth straight Premier League loss by beating Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team 2-0
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the London Stadium, London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the London Stadium, London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Nation & World
24 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — West Ham handed relegation-threatened Leicester its fourth straight Premier League loss by beating Ruud van Nistelrooy's team 2-0 on Thursday.

Leicester failed to score in each of those defeats — and allowed a total of 12 goals — to remain 19th in the standings, five points from safety. The Foxes have lost 11 of their past 12 league games.

Tomas Soucek scored in the 21st minute for the home team at London Stadium and the Hammers doubled the lead on an own Goal by Jannik Vestergaard just before halftime.

Leicester shook up its coaching staff after last weekend's 4-0 home loss to Brentford but kept Van Nistelrooy in charge.

In 14 Premier League games under Van Nistelrooy, Leicester has two wins, one draw and 11 losses.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

West Ham United's Edson Alvarez, left, and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the London Stadium, London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

West Ham United's Evan Ferguson, right, and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte in action during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the London Stadium, London, Thursday Feb. 27, 2025. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

