Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

Parayko scored his second goal of the postseason on a slap shot from the point 3:55 into the game to put St. Louis ahead 1-0.

O’Connor got his first at 11:54 to tie it, and Kadri followed with his second of the postseason when he deflected Cale Makar's slap shot past Husso right after Pavel Buchnevich finished serving an interference penalty.

Lehkonen scored his third of the playoffs to put Colorado up 3-1 with 2:45 remaining in the second period. Nathan MacKinnon assisted on the goal to give him points in seven straight postseason games.

O’Reilly tapped in a rebound from Nick Leddy for his seventh goal of the postseason to pull St. Louis within one with 29 seconds remaining in the middle period.

Landeskog iced the game when he scored his fifth of the postseason with 2:08 remaining after Husso had started to skate off the ice for an extra attacker.

Lehkonen scored his second of the night with Husso pulled to put Colorado up 5-2 in the final minute.

GIRARD INJURED

Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard had to be helped off the ice after his head crashed into the boards on a check from Ivan Barbashev 1:40 into the first period. Girard was ruled out with an upper body injury and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for further evaluation.

STREAKING

O’Reilly has at least one point in seven consecutive games. He has scored seven goals and four assists during his streak

BENCH BOSS

Blues coach Craig Berube coached his 48th playoff game with the franchise moving him past Ken Hitchcock into third place in team history.

HALL OF FAME POWER

Former Blues defenseman and hockey hall of famer Chris Pronger was shown on the video board at Enterprise Center. Pronger, whose number 44 was retired by the club earlier this season, chugged a beer to the crowd’s delight, reenacting a scene from his jersey retirement ceremony.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) defends during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) defends during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) and Jordan Kyrou (25) defend during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) and Jordan Kyrou (25) defend during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) chase after a loose puck during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) chase after a loose puck during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, is congratulated by teammate Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, is congratulated by teammate Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) keeps his eye on the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, Tyler Bozak, left, and Niko Mikkola, right, defend during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) keeps his eye on the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, Tyler Bozak, left, and Niko Mikkola, right, defend during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colton Parayko (55) defend during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) and Colton Parayko (55) defend during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) and St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) battle for a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) and St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) battle for a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) shoots past Colorado Avalanche's Bowen Byram (4) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) shoots past Colorado Avalanche's Bowen Byram (4) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson handles the puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson handles the puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49) is helped off the ice by a trainer after being injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49) is helped off the ice by a trainer after being injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson