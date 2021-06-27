Leggett's RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals

Mississippi State started Will Bednar, who had 15 of the Bulldogs' CWS-record 21 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the No. 2 Longhorns (50-17) last Sunday.

Bednar was solid again, but not untouchable, striking out seven in 7 1/3 innings. Cam Williams homered to right field to give Texas a 2-0 lead in the second, and Douglas Hodo III doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Mike Antico's two-base hit for a 3-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs tied it in the sixth on Logan Tanner's RBI double, and threatened to go ahead after loading the bases with none out.

Quintanilla (5-1) relieved Texas starter Tristan Stevens and got a force at the plate and two strikeouts to work out of trouble. Quinanilla allowed only one hit before Leggett's winner.

MSU closer Landon Sims (5-0) took over for Bednar with a runner on base and one out in the seventh, and ended the inning with two strikeouts. Sims retired five of the last six batters he faced.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Texas starting pitcher Tristan Stevens throws against Mississippi State in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Texas' Cam Williams, left, celebrates with head coach David Pierce while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against Mississippi State during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Texas' Cam Williams (55) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against Mississippi State during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Texas' Cam Williams (55) signals his teammates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against Mississippi State during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Texas' Cam Williams (55), left, celebrates with Trey Faltine, center, after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against Mississippi State during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz