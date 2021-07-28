Leftist political novice to be sworn in as Peru's president

Castillo defeated his opponent, right-wing career politician Keiko Fujimori, by just 44,000 votes. Peru’s poor and rural citizens supported Castillo and his slogan “No more poor in a rich country,” while the elites favored Fujimori, the daughter of controversial former president Alberto Fujimori. He stunned voters and observers by rising from a pool of 18 candidates and advancing to the runoff, in first place no less.

Castillo’s initial proposal to nationalize the nation’s mining industry set off alarm bells among business leaders. While that stance has softened, he remains committed to rewriting the constitution that was approved under the regime of Fujimori’s father.

Peru is the second largest copper exporter in the world and mining accounts for almost 10% of its GDP and 60% of its exports. Its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the poverty level and eliminating the gains of a decade.

In November, Peru had three presidents in a single week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign. Lawmakers then appointed Sagasti.

Thousands of small businesses have closed over the past 16 months, and the political uncertainty following the election has led to the withdrawal of millions of dollars from local banks.

Enrique Castellanos, an economics professor at the Peruvian University of the Pacific, told a radio station that Castillo must build trust in the business community.

“Confidence takes time to maintain and it goes away very quickly,” he said.

The pandemic has pushed Peru’s medical and cemetery infrastructure beyond capacity. It has also deepened people’s mistrust of government as it mismanaged the COVID-19 response and a secret vaccination drive for the well-connected erupted into a national scandal.

Castillo has promised COVID-19 vaccines for all Peruvians.

Castillo until recently was a rural schoolteacher in the country’s third-poorest district. The son of illiterate peasants led a teachers’ strike in 2017. He is married and has two children.

His swearing in ceremony will be attended by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who was also a schoolteacher, the King of Spain Felipe VI and several South American presidents, among them the leaders of Chile, Sebastián Piñera; Colombia, Iván Duque; and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

President-elect Pedro Castillo arrives to the Foreign Ministry before going to Congress for his swearing-in, on his Inauguration Day in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Presidential honor guards stand outside the government palace and presidential residence, the House of Pizarro, on the Inauguration Day of President-elect Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, early Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

A presidential honor guard stands outside the government palace and presidential residence, the House of Pizarro, on the Inauguration Day of President-elect Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, early Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

A dog accompanies the presidential honor guard outside the government palace and presidential residence, the House of Pizarro, on the Inauguration Day of President-elect Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, early Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Lilia Paredes, behind, and Alondra Castillo, the wife and daughter of President-elect Pedro Castillo, arrive to the Foreign Ministry before going to Congress for Castillo's swearing-in ceremony in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo