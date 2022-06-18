Ledecky reclaims 400 title at swimming worlds

“I try to keep up with the Australian guy but in the end he swam away,” said Martens, who finished 1.63 seconds behind.

Brazil’s Guilherme Costa was third.

None of the medalists from 2019 raced. Sun Yang of China is banned for a doping infringement, Australia’s Mack Horton – the 2016 Olympic champion – failed to qualify by 0.10 seconds, and Gabriele Detti did not enter.

Britain’s Benjamin Proud was 0.03 seconds faster than American star Caeleb Dressel and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon in the semifinals of the men’s 50 butterfly. The final is on Sunday.

American Torri Huske was quickest in the women’s 100 butterfly semifinals

More finals including relays were scheduled for later Saturday.

