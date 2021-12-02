LeBron James out of COVID-19 protocols, cleared to return

James has missed 12 of the Lakers' 23 games this season, with 10 due to injuries. He also missed one game while serving the first suspension of his 19-year NBA career for an altercation with Detroit's Isaiah Stewart.

James is the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 35,651 points. He is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in his 11 games this season.

The Lakers are 5-7 without James and 7-4 with him. They began Thursday in sixth place in the Western Conference despite their thoroughly overhauled roster around James and Anthony Davis, along with significant injury problems for several expected regulars.

At least 17 players have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols since the start of the season. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton are among the big names who have missed significant playing time while dealing with the coronavirus.

The Lakers' first meeting of the season Friday with their Staples Center rivals was moved off ESPN earlier in the week in the expected absence of both James and injured Kawhi Leonard, who hasn't played this season. Both Los Angeles teams have been hovering near the .500 mark after beginning the year with championship aspirations.

