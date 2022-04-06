LeBron James leads AP's 2010s all-decade team

Harden is a scoring machine whose impeccable footwork popularized the step-back jumper, pushed the limits on traveling and earned him seemingly endless trips to the free throw line. The 6-foot-5 guard started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, but he flourished after he was traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season. He led the league in assists in 2017 and won scoring titles in 2018 and 2019. He averaged 36.1 points in 2018-19 -- the eight-highest single-season average in NBA history. He was league MVP in 2018.
LeBRON JAMES
James shifted the league's landscape in 2010 when he announced he would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers — based near his hometown of Akron, Ohio — to “take my talents to South Beach” and join the Miami Heat. By the end of the decade, fans were debating whether he had reached Michael Jordan’s level. He was league MVP in 2010 with Cleveland and 2012 and 2013 with Miami. He was Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013 with Miami and in 2016 after he returned to Cleveland. He played in the NBA Finals each year from 2011 to 2018.
DIRK NOWITZKI
Germany’s greatest basketball player spent his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2019. His success expanded the game globally, and teams still scour Europe hoping to find the next Dirk. His one-legged fadeaway jumper has been imitated by many of the game’s greats. He was one of the first 7-footers to regularly shoot 3-pointers. He did most of his best work in the 2000s, claiming the league MVP award in 2007. But he saved some of his best action for the 2010s, when he won his only NBA title in 2011 and was Finals MVP. He is the No. 6 scorer in NBA history.
___
More on the NBA At 75: https://apnews.com/hub/nba-at-75
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots between Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Caption
FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots between Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Caption
FILE - Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, celebrates a score against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Credit: Ben Margot
Caption
FILE - Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, celebrates a score against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Credit: Ben Margot
Credit: Ben Margot
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr., (12) defends during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Credit: Kathy Willens
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr., (12) defends during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Credit: Kathy Willens
Credit: Kathy Willens
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Credit: Kathy Willens
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Credit: Kathy Willens
Credit: Kathy Willens
Caption
FILE - Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the second half of an NBA basketball game, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Caption
FILE - Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the second half of an NBA basketball game, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Nov. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: Mary Altaffer
Caption
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Nov. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: Mary Altaffer
Credit: Mary Altaffer
Caption
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: Gregory Shamus
Caption
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: Gregory Shamus
Credit: Gregory Shamus
Caption
FILE - Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki celebrates after scoring his 25,000 career point during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Hornets in New Orleans, April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)
Credit: Jonathan Bachman
Caption
FILE - Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki celebrates after scoring his 25,000 career point during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Hornets in New Orleans, April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)
Credit: Jonathan Bachman
Credit: Jonathan Bachman
Caption
FILE - Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, center, goes up for a shot as Nicolas Batum (88) and Brandon Roy, right, defend, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game, April 16, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Caption
FILE - Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, center, goes up for a shot as Nicolas Batum (88) and Brandon Roy, right, defend, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game, April 16, 2011, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Credit: Tony Gutierrez
Credit: Tony Gutierrez