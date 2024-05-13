LeBron James attends Game 4 between Celtics and Cavaliers in Cleveland, his old stomping grounds

The league's career scoring leader, James has maintained a home near his hometown of Akron. He's come back to Cleveland many times since leaving in 2018, but has not attended any Cavs games.

James arrived just as the game began and took a courtside seat along with his wife, Savannah, and agent Rich Paul.

He received a thunderous ovation when shown on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse scoreboard during a timeout.

The 39-year-old had a short postseason this year as the Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the defending champion Denver Nuggets. James made it clear following the series that was leaving his options open and had made no decisions about his next move.

James has talked in the past about playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny, who played at USC last season and recently declared for this year's draft.

On Monday, the younger James was cleared by the league's doctors to participate in the pre-draft combine in Chicago after going into cardiac arrest last summer.

James is a 20-time All-Star, four-time league MVP and champion. He was drafted No. 1 overall by Cleveland and spent seven seasons with the Cavs before signing as a free agent with Miami in 2010.

He returned to the Cavs in 2014 and led them to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances — all against Golden State.

