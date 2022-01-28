Hamburger icon
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. The Lakers won 106-96. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. The Lakers won 106-96. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

James will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, who were both listed as questionable on the injury report, will start.

James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers.

Charlotte's Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 39 points on 10 3-pointers in a 158-126 win over Indiana on Wednesday night, will be a game-time decision due to a left ankle strain.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, talks with LeBron James, right, while on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: Chris Szagola

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, talks with LeBron James, right, while on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: Chris Szagola

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, talks with LeBron James, right, while on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: Chris Szagola

Credit: Chris Szagola

