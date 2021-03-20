LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win

The Lakers provided no information about James' condition afterward while they prepared to leave for their game at Phoenix on Sunday.

“The mood of the team is we’re disappointed we lost, and we’ve got to come back and get one tomorrow,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I won’t disclose what LeBron was like (in the locker room). It’s in-house.”

The remaining Lakers rallied and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime for the Hawks, who are on their longest winning streak since January 2015.

“That was the first thing I told the guys: We can’t relax because LeBron is out of the game," McMillan said. “We have to keep up the pressure, and I thought our guys did that.”

James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. All-NBA big man Anthony Davis missed his 14th consecutive game with a right calf injury, and Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February after sitting out under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“It’s different without (James), without AD,” Gallinari said. “Of course they’re a different team. But at the same time, all of the players that stepped up are all NBA veterans with experience, guys that won championships. I would say it’s anyway a very good win.”

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.

TIP-INS

Hawks: “It’s definitely a different type of game when Bron is out,” Young said. “Everything they do goes through him and AD.” ... Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.

Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn't ready to play because he hasn't practiced since February. ... Davis isn't expected to return until April.

RONDO RETURNS

The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers’ championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo, who already got his championship ring through the mail earlier this season, watched the video appreciatively.

Rondo also stoked more nostalgia from Lakers fans when he got a technical foul in the third quarter for a weird bit of gamesmanship, inexplicably shoving the basketball into Schröder's face after a whistle.

"I love competitors who really try to compete against me on the court, but that’s not competing," Schröder said. "I’m going to leave it at that."

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night

Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

