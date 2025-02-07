LeBron goes No. 1 in All-Star draft, and Barkley goes for international flair with his squad

LeBron James got drafted No. 1 again
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Feb 7, 2025
X

LeBron James got drafted No. 1 — again.

And while the NBA considers one day having a U.S. vs. the World format for its midseason showcase, there will be a taste of what that could be at this year's All-Star Game as well.

James, the player with the most All-Star appearances in NBA history, was selected No. 1 overall for the Feb. 16 competition in San Francisco. The All-Star draft was held on TNT, with analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley picking the teams.

“Old and legendary,” O'Neal said. “I'm going to go with LeBron Eduardo James.”

James' actual middle name is Raymone, but O'Neal has a habit of making up middle names for people. Either way, the 21-time All-Star was the No. 1 pick, just like he was when he entered the NBA in 2003.

And for this All-Star Game — or games, as will be the case — the NBA made up a new format. Determined to try to make the event more competitive, the NBA turned the All-Star Game into a tournament: The 24 All-Stars were drafted onto one of three eight-man rosters.

Barkley went with players that all have international ties: Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada, Victor Wembanyama of France, Pascal Siakam of Cameroon, Alperen Sengun of Turkey, Karl-Anthony Towns (whose mother is Dominican) and Donovan Mitchell (whose mother is Panamanian).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league has thought about a U.S. vs. the World game — but noted it would be complicated to make the roster selection fair. If it was the traditional format, with 12-man rosters, it would be easier for international players to be declared All-Stars. About 70% of the players in the NBA are American; about 30% are international.

“It may be, to me, a little bit of an old-fashioned concept where we come in as Americans and say, ‘We’ll take on the world.’ I’m not sure how well that would be received by our international players,” Silver said. “We’re experimenting with a new format this year. I haven’t given up on All-Star still being competitive, entertaining games for the fans. That’s certainly not what we were (last) year.”

Last year's game was the highest-scoring in All-Star history, a 211-186 final that was basically all 3-pointers and dunks.

This year's All-Star will be a four-team tournament: the winner of the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Feb. 14 will be the fourth team in the All-Star event. There will be two semifinal games, then the winners will play for the All-Star championship — and the first team to 40 points in those games win.

The winning Rising Stars team that advances to the All-Star Game will be called Team Candace, for Candace Parker. The others will be Team Shaq, Team Kenny and Team Charles.

The following is a breakdown of the rosters, with the player's overall pick spot in parentheses:

Team Shaq

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (1); Stephen Curry, Golden State (5); Anthony Davis, Dallas (9); Jayson Tatum, Boston (10); Kevin Durant, Phoenix (14); Damian Lillard, Milwaukee (18); James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers (19); Jaylen Brown, Boston (24).

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (2); Jalen Brunson, New York (6); Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis (7); Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City (11); Darius Garland, Cleveland (15); Evan Mobley, Cleveland (16); Cade Cunningham, Detroit (20); Tyler Herro, Miami (23).

Team Charles

Nikola Jokic, Denver (3); Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (4); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City (8); Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio (12); Pascal Siakam, Indiana (13); Alperen Sengun, Houston (17); Karl-Anthony Towns, New York (21); Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland (22).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Memphis Grizzlies' Luke Kennard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives past Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale, middle and guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at the official, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, argues for a call with referee Jonathan Sterling in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis walks the floor during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet, left, guard Payton Pritchard, center, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reach for a rebound in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) poses immediately after sinking a three-point shot at the buzzer to defeat the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun, left, fights for control of the ball with Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) takes a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, drives at Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks in front of Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Atlanta Hawks Dominick Barlow during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the...
2
Here's what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed...
3
War-torn Lebanon forms its first government in over 2 years to end...
4
Hamas releases 3 frail-looking Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian...
5
Ahead of Real Madrid clash, Man City given a scare by third-tier Leyton...