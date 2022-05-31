Lebanon's new parliament narrowly elects longtime speaker

The May 15 election was the first since Lebanon's economic crisis began in late 2019 with nationwide mass protests against the political class. Since then, the Lebanese currency has collapsed, banks have clamped down on depositors' money and the country's foreign currency reserves have dwindled to barely enough to purchase essentials such as fuel and medicine amid severe shortages.

The new parliament is deeply divided with no coalition holding a majority. Hezbollah and its allies lost the dominance they had held since 2018, and now hold 61 seats — four short of an absolute majority in the 128-seat chamber.

Berri was elected with 65 votes in favor — the lowest number he has ever received over the past three decades. There were 23 blank ballots and 40 were annulled. In 2000, Berri gor 124 votes in the assembly and in 2018, 98.

“My hand is extended to everyone who wants to cooperate with good faith to save Lebanon,” Berri said as celebratory gunfire by his supporters rang out across parts of Beirut. He had issued a statement on Monday calling on his supporters to abstain from the traditional firing in the air.

“Mr. Speaker, shooting is ongoing outside,” quipped legislator Sammy Gemayel, interrupting Berri as he spoke. Berri responded: “I issued a statement, what can I do?

The 13 independent candidates, drawn from the 2019 protest movement, and some of the Christian parties in parliament have said they will not vote for Berri, leaving him with a much slimmer support, mainly from Shiite parties belonging to the Hezbollah-led coalition. The powerful Berri was the only candidate for the post of speaker, which under Lebanon's power-sharing agreement is held by a Shiite.

Ahead of the session, some of the independents and new legislators gathered outside Beirut’s port — the scene of a massive explosion in August 2020 that killed more than 200 people — and met with families of the victims who perished in the blast. After the meeting, they walked to Parliament, surrounded by hundreds of supporters chanting “thawra,” revolution in Arabic.

Independent legislator Mark Daou, who won a seat from the Beirut municipality, entered the parliament building carrying a large poster with photographs of those killed in the blast.

“This is a moment of change in Lebanon. There is a new political group that represents a big part of Lebanese society that has taken a sizable bloc in parliament and will change the dynamics that we’ve had and that destroyed the country since the Civil War,” he told The Associated Press ahead of the session.

The investigation into the port explosion, when hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonated, has been stalled for months amid legal challenges by officials charged by the investigative judge.

“Beirut has the right to know who killed her,” said independent legislator Yassin Yassin, in a reference to the bungled probe.

Reflecting the divisions in parliament, many of the annulled ballots Tuesday had slogans written on them such as "justice for the victims of the port blast" and "justice for Loqman Slim," an anti-Hezbollah Shiite political activist who was found shot in his car last year.

The presence of the independent lawmakers in the legislature is a major achievement — they went into the vote fragmented and faced intimidation and threats by entrenched mainstream parties.

It sends a strong message to politicians who have for decades held on to their seats and continue to do so despite the economic meltdown, which has impoverished Lebanon and triggered the biggest wave of emigration since the 1975-90 civil war.

Tuesday's session reflected the legislature's divisions between pro- and anti-Hezbollah lawmakers who will likely find it difficult to work together to form a new government and enact desperately needed reforms.

Caption Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads the first session of the newly elected parliament, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Berri, Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker, who has held the post for 30 years has been re-elected for a seventh four-year term with a slim majority despite more than a dozen new lawmakers who won seats running on a reform platform. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Thirteen independent candidates drawn from the 2019 protest movement walk toward parliament building from Beirut's port the scene of a massive explosion in August 2020, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Lebanon's new parliament is holding its first meeting during which longtime speaker Nabih Berri is expected to be elected for a seventh four-year term, despite more than a dozen new lawmakers who won seats running on a reform platform. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Caption Lawmakers from the Hezbollah parliamentary block headed by Mohammed Raad, right, arrive to attend the election of the house speaker, at the parliament building, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, who has held the post for 30 years, was re-elected for a seventh four-year term Tuesday with the minimum number of required votes, a reflection of a shift in public opinion in the crumbling nation on the verge of bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Elias Jaradi, a newly elected member of parliament from the 2019 protest movement, raises his fist as he arrives to attend the election of the house speaker, at the parliament building, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Nabih Berri, Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker, who has held the post for 30 years has been re-elected for a seventh four-year term with a slim majority despite more than a dozen new lawmakers who won seats running on a reform platform. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Lawmakers elect a house speaker, at the parliament building, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, who has held the post for 30 years, was re-elected for a seventh four-year term Tuesday with the minimum number of required votes, a reflection of a shift in public opinion in the crumbling nation on the verge of bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Mark Tawk, a newly elected member of parliament from the 2019 protest movement, holds a poster that shows victims of the Aug. 4, 2020 massive explosion in Beirut's port, as he arrives to attend the election of the house speaker, at the parliament building, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Nabih Berri, Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker, who has held the post for 30 years has been re-elected for a seventh four-year term with a slim majority despite more than a dozen new lawmakers who won seats running on a reform platform. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)