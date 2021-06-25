Lebanon reduces fuel subsidies amid gasoline shortages

The decree signed by caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab Friday allows the financing of fuel imports at an exchange rate price of 3,900 Lebanese pounds instead of the official peg of 1,500 pounds.

While that may temporarily ease the fuel shortages by allowing supplies to flow in again, the move effectively raises the price of gasoline and is sure to send prices of consumer goods further skyrocketing.

In a statement, Diab said he made the decision “guided by his sense of national responsibility.”

The decision “aims at securing fuel for citizens for the next three months, especially as the summer season is approaching, which will allow the increase of the U.S. dollar flow to Lebanon with the arrival of expatriates and tourists,” the statement said.

A worker pumps gasoline from a fuel truck to supply a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 25, 2021. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday granted his approval to allow the financing of fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies that have been in place for decades, amid worsening gasoline shortages. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Lines of cars and mini buses wait in a long queue for gasoline, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 25, 2021. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday granted his approval to allow the financing of fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies that have been in place for decades, amid worsening gasoline shortages. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

