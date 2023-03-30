Lebanon abruptly nixes plan for $122M airport 'Terminal 2'

Lebanon's government last week announced the plan to construct terminal at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport and said it would be operated by daa International, a leading semi-state-owned airport company in Ireland, when it's completed in four years. The long-awaited project was to be the first expansion of Lebanon's only international airport since 1998 come as the country faces its worst economic and financial crisis.

“We will not go forward with the project and we will consider it nonexistent,” Transportation Minister Ali Hamie told reporters on Thursday. He added that the decision came from the powerful Hezbollah group that he represents in the Cabinet.