Leasing firm sees 'headway' in returning planes from Russia

International sanctions prohibit selling or leasing planes to Russians, and European regulators have given leasing companies until March 28 to cancel leases with Russian customers that cover about 500 planes.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law this week that lets the country's airlines re-register those planes and use them for flights within Russia.

Udvar-Hazy said the new law will help Air Lease get compensated by its insurers if it loses planes “because it demonstrates the intent to confiscate, which is I think a critical aspect of our war-risk insurance.”

However, foreign lessors will find it more difficult to get their planes back because of Moscow's edict to use them on domestic routes — avoiding international destinations where the planes could be repossessed.