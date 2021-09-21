League Cup: Man City, Liverpool ease through; Everton out

Liverpool and City are tied on a record eight League Cup titles. Six of City’s have come in the eight previous seasons.

Everton was one of three Premier League teams taken to a penalty shootout by lower-league opposition, and fell to an 8-7 loss to second-tier Queens Park Rangers following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. Southampton and Leeds fared better to overcome teams who were in the top flight last season — Sheffield United and Fulham, respectively.

Brentford thrashed Oldham 7-0 and Burnley cruised past another third-tier opponent, Rochdale, 4-1.

MIX AND MATCH

Guardiola fielded an interesting team, with a back four of academy graduates — CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns and Josh Wilson-Esbrand — getting first senior starts in front of American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, making his first appearance since recovering from the coronavirus.

Thankfully for Guardiola, he had a stellar cast in the attacking positions and he needed them to deliver after Brandon Hanlan put Wycombe ahead in front of a stunned home crowd at Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne equalized within seven minutes and there were further goals from Riyad Mahrez (2), Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and young substitute Cole Palmer.

MINAMINO SHINES

Minamino made his first appearance for Liverpool after being an unused substitute in four matches this season, and had an instant impact.

Barely three minutes had been played at Carrow Road when he latched onto a header down from Divock Origi at a corner and swiveled to shoot through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, saved a penalty before Origi headed in the second goal, and Minamino poked in a third from close range.

Liverpool extended its unbeaten run against Norwich to 16 games in all competitions. It was also 3-0 between the teams in the opening round of the Premier League.

Caption Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the English League Cup third round soccer match at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Credit: Joe Giddens Credit: Joe Giddens

Caption Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, celebrates with teammate's Romeo Lavia, right, and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand after scoring his team's first goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester England, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson