LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck out

Scherzer is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in six career starts at Busch Stadium, striking out 59 in 39 2/3 innings.

In their first year under manager Buck Showalter, the Mets have opened the season by winning five straight series, matching a franchise record set in 2018.

Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76) starts for the Cardinals.

NO GO

Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck will miss his turn in the rotation when Boston plays at Toronto. Houck is unvaccinated and not allowed to travel into Canada.

Houck was used in relief Sunday, retiring five straight batters in a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will start the opener of the four-game set against José Berríos (1-0, 6.35) and the Blue Jays.

PIT STOP

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants (11-5) are 7-3 on a four-city road trip that wraps up with one game in Milwaukee — a matchup between 2021 division champions. The teams will play the other two games of the rescheduled series in a Sept. 8 doubleheader.

NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.37 ERA) starts for the Brewers (10-6), who return home from Philadelphia for a day before heading back out on the road to Pittsburgh.

CHECK HIM

The Cleveland Guardians will see how breakout rookie Steven Kwan is feeling, a day after he was pulled from a game because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss at Yankee Stadium was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day to day.

Kwan felt cramping in his hamstring after flying out in the third inning. The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.25) opens a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels against Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82).

SCUFFLING

Colorado's Kyle Freeland looks for his first win since agreeing to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, taking the mound for a series opener at Philadelphia.

Freeland is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in three starts. Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57) starts for the Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson follows through on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Combined Shape Caption San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson follows through on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) loses control of a ball hit by New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa for an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) loses control of a ball hit by New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa for an RBI double during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) reacts after giving up an RBI-double to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) reacts after giving up an RBI-double to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell gives Corbin Burnes his 2021 Cy Young Award before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell gives Corbin Burnes his 2021 Cy Young Award before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash