LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too?

The last time the All-Star Game was at Coors, during the Mark McGwire vs. Sammy Sosa homer chase in the summer of 1998, Ken Griffey Jr. won the Derby by topping Jim Thome in a matchup for future Hall of Famers. McGwire hit the longest ball of the exhibition, a drive marked at 510 feet, but didn’t make it out of the first round.

FOR STARTERS

The starting lineups for the All-Star Game will be announced, and there’s plenty of speculation about who will be on the mound.

Zack Wheeler could end up pitching for the National League, throwing to Phillies teammate J.T. Realmuto. Fans in Denver are hoping it’ll be Rockies right-hander German Marquez, who threw seven shutout innings against San Diego on Saturday.

On the AL side, Shohei Ohtani of the Angels is generating more heat than any player in the majors this season. Picked for the game as a pitcher and hitter, he’s 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts. Other pitchers, such as White Sox teammates Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón, have better stats, but the allure of Ohtani on a worldwide stage is huge.

TIME OFF

The All-Star break will give pitcher Aaron Nola and three other Philadelphia players time to clear up after being put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday at Boston. Third baseman Alec Bohm was put on the list after testing positive, the Phillies said. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter are out because of contact tracing, the Phillies said.

A banner for the All-Star game hangs on the front of Coors Field near the sculpture entitled "The Player" after a news conference to kick off All-Star week Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his home run during the third inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez winds up during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan