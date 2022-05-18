LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, Scherzer faces hometown team

Mets ace and St. Louis-area native Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66 ERA) makes his 15th career start against the Cardinals, one of three teams against which he has a losing record — he’s 4-6 with a 2.55 ERA versus his hometown club.

He got a no-decision in St. Louis last month despite striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings at Busch Stadium. He’ll face hard-throwing Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15) in the third game of a four-game set.

OCTOBER CONTENDERS

Atlanta and Milwaukee, both NL division winners last season, wrap up their playoff rematch when Braves lefty Max Fried (4-2, 3.14 ERA) faces reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77) in the finale of a three-game series.

Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek went on the injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 14, with left shoulder inflammation — but star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup in a 3-0 victory after missing five games with a sore groin.

WELCOME BACK

Blake Snell returns from a groin injury to make his first start of the season for the San Diego Padres (23-13). Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, pitches in Philadelphia against Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.26 ERA) — runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last year.

Snell was 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 27 starts last season, his first with the Padres.

Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies' lineup — or he could miss at least one more game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. The two-time MVP is expected back Wednesday or Thursday. He is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an NL-best .634 slugging percentage.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Mets' Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, May 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Caption New York Mets' Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, May 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II