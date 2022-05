LEADING OFF: MLB does rain dance, Rays rolling on road

The Blue Jays-Guardians in Cleveland and Dodgers-Cubs at Wrigley Field are scheduled for split doubleheaders Saturday. It's supposed to be clear and chilly in those cities for the twinbills. This will be the third doubleheader of the season for José Ramírez and the Guardians at Progressive Field.

There's no rush to make up the Mets-Phillies game rained out in Philadelphia because they play each other plenty. They'll catch up with a doubleheader in August at Citizens Bank Park.

NL Central rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati were postponed at Great American Ball Park and will make up the game in July.

PITCHING A SHUTOUT

Blue Jays newcomer Kevin Gausman tries to keep a zero in two key categories when he pitches at Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gausman hasn't allowed a walk or home run in five starts this season. He's 2-1 with 2.27 ERA through 31 2/3 innings so far.

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45) opposes Gausman in the opener.

ROAD WARRIORS

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays try for their eighth consecutive road win when they play at Seattle. The two-time defending AL East champions have won five straight overall — all away from home — and are 8-3 in a stretch of 16 games in as many days.

The scuffling Mariners have dropped five in a row and nine of 10. And they had another setback Friday night when catcher Tom Murphy dislocated his shoulder attempting to make a tag at the plate.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 3.13 ERA) pitches for Tampa Bay against Marco Gonzales (1-3, 4.05). Rasmussen beat Gonzales by throwing six shutout innings in a 3-2 victory April 27.

CEASE AND EXIST

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.48 ERA) looks to follow up his splendid start earlier this week when he pitches at Fenway Park.

Cease struck out 11 while allowing only one hit in seven shutout innings in his last start Monday against the Angels.

Struggling righty Nick Pivetta (0-4, 7.84) is set to go for Boston.

A LUCKY NON-BREAK

The Twins avoided a daunting injury when it was determined star shortstop Carlos Correa’s right middle finger is not broken as was initially feared after he was hit by a pitch Thursday.

“Thank you Lord,” Correa tweeted.

Correa will be evaluated day to day, and he won’t have to go on the injured list.

For now, top prospect Royce Lewis will replace Correa. Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and singled in his major league debut Friday night at home against Oakland, filling the roster spot of infielder Luis Arraez, who was put on the COVID-19 list.

After a slow start at the plate in his first season with Minnesota, Correa was hitting .412 (14 for 34) with eight RBIs in his last eight games for the AL Central leaders.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that comes with an opt-out clause after this season and next. He has provided instant leadership and a steady presence at shortstop, where he won the 2021 AL Gold Glove Award.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Fans put up their umbrellas as rain begins to fall in the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds baseball game was officially declared a rainout Friday, May 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Toronto, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, second left, celebrates with teammates Brandon Lowe, left, and Randy Arozarena as Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens, right, looks on following Margot's three-run homer in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Seattle. The Rays won 8-7. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond

Caption Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Seattle. The Rays won 8-7. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond

Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast