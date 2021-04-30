X

LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back on mound; Bieber-Keuchel matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner gets a hug from manager Torey Lovullo after going the distance over after the seventh inning of the second game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

By The Associated Press
Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner starts against Colorado in his first appearance since pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta last Sunday, a game that Major League Baseball does not consider to be a no-hitter

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31) starts against Colorado in his first appearance since pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta last Sunday, a game that Major League Baseball does not consider to be a no-hitter. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. Bumgarner was pitching in a second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) starts for the Rockies.

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (2-2, 2.48), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, starts in Chicago against White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 4.32), the 2015 AL Cy Young winner for Houston.

New York Yankees right-hander RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday’s homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21) starts for the Tigers.

Baltimore LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland last Sunday, faces the Athletics again as as Baltimore begins a six-game trip. RHP Mike Fiers makes his season debut for the A;s after recovering from a lumbar strain.

RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA) starts for the New York Mets in an NL East matchup at the Philadelphia Phillies and RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48), who is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole watches a triple hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Credit: Tony Dejak

