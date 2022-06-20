Lawyers call on intl court to investigate Uyghur treatment

That assertion seeks to use a precedent set when the court's judges ruled that the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate abuses against Myanmar's Rohingya minority, despite Myanmar not being a member of the court, because thousands of Rohingyas were force to flee to Bangladesh, which is an ICC member.

British lawyer Rodney Dixon said evidence presented to the court's prosecutor's office uncovers “a pervasive plan to round up Uyghurs in neighboring countries, including an ICC member State, and elsewhere, to force them back into China.”

“The ICC has jurisdiction over these crimes that commence on ICC territory and continue into China, and is urged to act immediately to open an investigation,” the group filing the dossier Monday said in a statement.

The filing comes a year after lawyers called on the ICC to open an investigation.