Lawyer: Steenkamp's parents to oppose parole for Pistorius

Koen said Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, would submit written and oral statements at Friday's hearing opposing Pistorius' application to be released from prison.

“She doesn't feel that he must be released,” Koen told reporters outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been held since 2016 and where his parole hearing is expected to take place.

Submissions from a victim's relative are just one of the factors a parole board takes into account when deciding if an offender can be released early on parole. The parole board will also consider Pistorius' behavior in prison and if he would be a threat to society if he were released.

A decision on Pistorius' parole could come on Friday but is more likely to take days to finalize.

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa

Credit: AP Credit: AP

