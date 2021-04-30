Lawyer representing Navalny's foundation detained in Moscow

St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation and the politician's network of regional offices as extremist organizations.

Pavlov's colleague, Yevgeny Smirnov, said on Facebook that Pavlov was detained after his hotel room in Moscow was searched. Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, was involved, Smirnov said. Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.