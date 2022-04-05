Lawyer for NYC fired after grilling mayor over kid mask rule

The law department spokesperson said the decision to fire Jampel was made before Monday because of “troubling claims” she had made about her work for the department.

The spokesperson appeared to be referencing a tweet Jampel posted on Friday and then deleted that said that as an attorney for the city she had “represented cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates.” The tweet continued, “It is a job I have done proudly. Until tonight. Fighting to keep masks on toddlers is shameful. I am ashamed of my office.”

Jampel posted and deleted another tweet after her firing Monday saying she was retaining counsel. Messages asking for comment were sent to Jampel Tuesday.