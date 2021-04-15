Lawyer: 290 relatives file for compensation in MH-17 downing

After a painstaking international investigation spanning years, prosecutors charged four suspects — Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko — with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in shooting down the flight.

Prosecutors say the plane was shattered in mid-air when it was hit by a Buk missile system trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Russia denies any involvement in the downing.

Schijns said the amount of compensation per relative ranged from 40,000-50,000 euros ($48,000-60,000) depending on the relatives' relationship to the victim.

She said under civil law, many relatives are unable to claim compensation, such as siblings who did not live with a victim at the time flight MH-17 was shot down.