Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says

The case was decided by a unanimous three-court panel that included Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump appointee to the bench who authored his own concurring opinion.

A lawyer for Trump, Jesse Binnall, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the ruling.

The decision comes as Trump's lawyers are arguing he is also immune from criminal prosecution in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith that accuses Trump of illegally plotting to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden. That case in Washington is one of four criminal cases Trump is facing as he tries to retake the White House in 2024.

Trump’s lawyers have said the president’s words involved “matters of public concern” and falls within the scope of absolute presidential immunity. They noted in court papers that Trump was acquitted in the U.S. Senate of inciting the riot after a historic impeachment trial, and claimed the lawsuits are “just this type of harassment presidential immunity is meant to foreclose.”

The D.C. appeals court decision comes after Trump challenged a federal judge's ruling denying his effort to throw out the lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta had ruled that Trump's words during the rally before the storming of the Capitol were likely "words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment."