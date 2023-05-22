Lawsuit targets ambulance company for paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 elderly women

The woman, who is not named in the lawsuit, was assaulted while strapped to a gurney on her way to a hospital after falling at the assisted living home where she resides, according to the lawsuit. Her neck was also immobilized by a brace at the time.

The ambulance company reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol and put Ontiveros on unpaid leave after the allegations arose in December. The company also fired him after his arrest in April.

AMR did not immediately respond Monday to an email requesting comment.

The lawsuit says AMR hired or retained Ontiveros despite a grand theft case filed in December 2020, stemming from his previous job with the South San Francisco Fire Department. He faces five counts of grand theft in a case that is pending.

According to the lawsuit, AMR also knew or should have have known that Ontiveros was accused of assaulting another woman, who was 80, in May 2022.

The lawsuit alleges physical abuse of a dependent adult and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ontiveros is being held in jail on $3 million bail. His attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.