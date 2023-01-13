Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

The lawsuit was filed against Sebastian County and Turn Key Health Clinics LLC, the jail's medical provider, along with two employees of Turn Key. It also lists several unnamed employees of the county jail and Turn Key as defendants.

Sebastian County Judge Steve Hotz said the sheriff is conducting an internal review of Price's case. A message left at Oklahoma-based Turn Key Health Clinics was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

“The county places a high priority on the safety of every person in our jail. We have medical personnel available to treat inmates in need of care," Hotz said in an email. “The sheriff is conducting an internal review of this situation and hope to know more in the future."

According to the lawsuit, inspections at the jail over the years identified problems such as overcrowding, understaffing and inadequate space at the county facility.

Price was arrested in August 2020 after he walked into the Fort Smith Police Department and threatened officers while pointing his finger as if her were pulling an imaginary trigger, the lawsuit said. Price, who also had a developmental disability, was homeless at the time of his arrest.

The lawsuit accuses the jail and its provider of violating Price's constitutional rights, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.