springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn't leave

In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, after tornadoes came through the area the previous night, in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Caption
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, after tornadoes came through the area the previous night, in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Nation & World
By BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory have filed a lawsuit against their employer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory, killing eight workers, have filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated "flagrant indifference" by refusing to allow employees to go home early as the storm approached the western Kentucky town.

The lawsuit filed in state court accuses the company of violating Kentucky occupational safety and health workplace standards by keeping its staff at work. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Mayfield Consumer Products.

A spokesman for the company has previously insisted that employees were free to leave anytime. The spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

The lawsuit claims the factory had “up to three and half hours before the tornado hit its place of business to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions.” The factory showed “flagrant indifference to the rights” of the workers by refusing to do so, the lawsuit said.

An employee of the factory told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she went home early because storms were approaching.

The employee, Haley Conder, also questioned why the company did not encourage workers to go home — or at least give them a better understanding of the danger — between a first tornado siren around 6 p.m. Friday and another one around 9 p.m., shortly before the tornado hit.

The lawsuit was filed less than a week after the storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone.

More than 100 people were working on candle orders when the twister flattened the Mayfield facility. The scale of the damage initially stoked fears that scores of workers could be found dead in the rubble. The company later said many employees who survived left the site and went to homes with no phone service, adding to the confusion over who was missing.

Since then, all workers have been accounted for, according to state and local officials who have spoken to the company.

Gov. Andy Beshear has said that Kentucky’s workplace safety agency would look into the eight deaths. That kind of investigation is routine whenever workers are killed on the job. The company has signaled that it welcomes a review by the state and will cooperate.

Caption
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Caption
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings, in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings, in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Caption
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings, in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Pressure builds against doctors peddling false virus claims
2
Nigerian lawmakers reject bill seeking gender equality
3
Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes
4
US home construction rebounds a strong 11.8% in November
5
Turkish lira dips to new low after another interest rate cut
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top