Lawmakers from Iraq's biggest bloc resign amid impasse

The vote brought victory for powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who won 73 out of Parliament's 329 seats, and was a blow for his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.

Al-Sadr has been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes them. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to parliament to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.

Speaker Halbousi tweeted later that he “reluctantly” accepted the resignations based on al-Sadr's wishes and after sincere efforts to discourage him from this step. “For the sake of the country and the people, he decided to proceed with this decision,” he posted.

It was not immediately clear how the resignation of the biggest bloc in parliament would play out. A veteran Iraqi politician expressed concern that the resignations could lead to chaos in the country.

According to Iraqi laws, if any seat in parliament becomes vacant, the candidate who obtains the second highest number votes in their electoral district would replace them.

This would benefit al-Sadr's opponents from the so-called Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties, and their allies - something al-Sadr would be unlikely to accept.

There are already concerns that the stalemate and tension could boil over and lead to street protests by supporters of al-Sadr, turning into violence between them and rival armed Shiite militias.

Al-Sadr, one of Iraq's most influential political leaders with a large following, has repeatedly alluded to the capabilities of his militia, Saraya Salam, which recently opened the doors for recruits in Babylon and Diyala provinces.