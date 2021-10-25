Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

Still, the White House's desire to shield some documents shows that the process of approving releases to the Jan. 6 committee won't always be simple, as presidents have long relied on their ability to assert executive privilege to protect their internal communications and deliberations. Biden's decisions to release certain documents could set precedents for future administrations and could eventually apply to his own records when he is out of office.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Jan. 6 panel said that lawmakers welcomed Biden's decision to allow the production of the two additional sets of records and that the committee had agreed to “defer action” on certain records.

“The Select Committee has not withdrawn its request for those records and will continue to engage with the executive branch to ensure we get access to all the information relevant to our probe,” said spokesman Tim Mulvey.

Even though Biden has approved the release of most of the documents, their ultimate fate will now be decided by the courts. Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.

In the lawsuit, Trump called the document requests a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” that was “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose,” according to the papers filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The former president's lawyer has also sought to block testimony from some of his former aides, including longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to hold Bannon in contempt last week after he defied the panel's subpoena and his lawyer said that Trump would assert privilege over his testimony.