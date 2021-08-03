Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam-era war measures on Iraq

Iraq today is a partner of the United States, not an enemy, Sherman told lawmakers. She argued that repealing the 2002 resolution would demonstrate the changed relationship and be a setback to rival Iran, which wants neighboring Iraq firmly in its sphere of influence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had pushed the Biden administration when he visited Washington last month to remove some of the last vestiges of the U.S. invasion, which effectively ended in 2011.

Several committee Republicans argued repealing the decades-old authorizations would send the wrong message to Iran.

That's especially so as the Biden administration ends the U.S. military role in Afghanistan, and — at the request of the Iraqi government — formally rebrands any remaining combat mission in Iraq to one focused on training, advising and intelligence-sharing.

“Why take the chance that ... this is misinterpreted in the Middle East?” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney asked Sherman on repealing the 2002 military authorization.

“This has extraordinary ability to be misconstrued as America’s pulling away," Romney added. ”The risk is much greater than the benefit."

The Biden administration has cited other legal authority, including Biden's constitutional war powers as commander in chief, in airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, and Pentagon strikes on the al Shabab Islamic insurgent group in Somalia, without seeking congressional approval for each strike.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have efforts under way that would repeal and replace some standing authorizations of military force, including a 2001 authorization regarding Afghanistan, al-Qaida and the Taliban still cited in other U.S. counter-terror strikes.

Other legislation introduced by Sens. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, would shift substantially more power on foreign policy and national security to Congress from the executive branch.

As someone who voted for the 2001 action on Afghanistan after the 9/11 strikes, “I can safely say we never could have imagined it being used as a justification for airstrikes in Somalia ... or against groups that did not even exist at the time,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the committee. He said it was time for an “honest conversation” on the current balance of presidential and congressional authority for deciding on military action. Biden also voted for the Afghanistan resolution, which passed with no opposition in the Senate.