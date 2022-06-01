Lawmakers ask governor to testify in Ronald Greene probe

Edwards' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The governor initially described the legislative inquiry as a “witch hunt” when it was started in February but later said he would review “very seriously” any requests for documents or testimony.

Edwards' chief counsel, Matthew Block, told the AP there was no way for the governor to have known at the time that the video he watched had not already been turned over to prosecutors, and there was no effort by the governor or his staff to withhold evidence.

The legislative committee for weeks has sought to reconstruct the state's response to Greene's death, interviewing a long list of law enforcement officials and even subpoenaing the handwritten journals of a former state police superintendent.

Lawmakers are now pivoting to what the governor knew, when he knew it and what he did about an in-custody death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash. The legislative inquiry comes amid ongoing federal and state investigations that have not resulted in any charges.

At issue is the 30-minute body-camera footage from Lt. John Clary, the highest-ranking trooper to respond to Greene’s arrest. It is one of two videos of the incident, and captured events not seen on the 46-minute clip from Trooper Dakota DeMoss that shows troopers swarming Greene’s car after a high-speed chase, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns, beating him in the head and dragging him by his ankle shackles.

Clary’s video is perhaps even more significant to the investigations because it is the only footage that shows the moment a handcuffed, bloody Greene moans under the weight of two troopers, twitches and then goes still. It also shows troopers ordering the heavyset, 49-year-old to remain face down on the ground with his hands and feet restrained for more than nine minutes — a tactic use-of-force experts criticized as dangerous and likely to have restricted his breathing.

The governor’s attorneys didn’t mention seeing the Clary video in a meeting days later with state prosecutors, who wouldn’t receive the footage until a detective discovered it almost by accident six months later. But state police say they showed the Clary video to Greene's family days after the governor viewed it.

Several members of Greene's family denied they had seen the video, but one of their attorneys wrote lawmakers an email this week confirming they had, in fact, seen Clary's video, citing contemporaneous notes.

Mustian reported from Los Angeles, Bleiberg from Dallas.

In this image from the body video camera of Louisiana State Police Lt. John Clary, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene, lying on his stomach, outside of Monroe, La., on May 10, 2019. Videos of the incident, obtained by The Associated Press, show Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase.

FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But long-withheld video shows Louisiana State troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — growing evidence obtained by an Associated Press investigation has revealed a pattern of violence kept shrouded in secrecy.

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

FILE - EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by Alana Wilson, Mona Hardin looks over the body of her son, Ronald Greene in Rayville, La., on May 13, 2019. "I've been wandering around in a cloud of confusion just wondering: What does it take for the state of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man? What does it take to get answers?" Hardin told Louisiana state lawmakers in a December 2021 hearing.

FILE - In this image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss, his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, hold up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. No longer waiting for a federal investigation, state prosecutor Union Parish District Attorney John Belton says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene.