Lawmaker's arrest is latest sex claim to roil UK Parliament

Britain’s Parliament was long known for its boozy, macho culture and late-night hours. That has changed in recent years, but parliamentary authorities acknowledge that bullying and other forms of misbehavior remain a problem in a loosely regulated workplace where several thousand people — from senior government ministers to young staffers — work long hours under intense pressure.

Staff members have been encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to Parliament’s complaints watchdog, and several lawmakers have faced sex crimes charges.

Conservative legislator Charlie Elphicke was jailed in 2020 for sexually assaulting two women, and earlier this month Imran Ahmad Khan resigned as Conservative lawmaker after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Another Tory legislator, Neil Parish, resigned after looking at porn on his phone in the Commons chamber. Another, David Warburton, has been suspended from the Conservative group in Parliament over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is also the equalities minister, said “the culture of the House of Commons has changed and needs to change further.”

“I think there needs to be more to be done to professionalize the way the House of Commons works,” she told radio station LBC. But she added, “I don’t think that’s an excuse for people to commit appalling crimes.”