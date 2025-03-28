Breaking: More funding for park, green space advocacy, equity goes to Conscious Connect CDC

Law firm Jenner & Block sues over Trump executive order, becoming second firm to do so

A prominent Washington law firm targeted by President Donald Trump has sued to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees
President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent Washington law firm targeted by President Donald Trump has sued to block an executive order that threatens its federal contracts and the security clearances of its employees.

Jenner & Block said Friday that the executive order is unconstitutional and that it expects to “prevail quickly.” The order is one in a series of White House decrees over the last month meant to punish the legal community.

The firm said it had no interest in “capitulating to unconstitutional government coercion,” a perhaps veiled reference to a deal struck last week with the White House by another targeted firm.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump declares end to union protections at most federal...
2
Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand, killing at least 3 in...
3
US inflation remained elevated last month as consumer spending rose...
4
Democrats outraged at Trump's changes pour millions of dollars into 2...
5
Trump restricts federal research funding, a lifeblood for colleges