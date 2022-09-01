springfield-news-sun logo
X

Lavrov warns Moldova about threats to peacekeepers

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Russia’s foreign minister is warning that any actions seen as endangering a Russian peacekeeping contingent in a separatist region of Moldova would be considered as an attack on Russia itself

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's foreign minister warned Thursday that any actions seen as endangering a Russian peacekeeping contingent in a separatist region of Moldova would be considered as an attack on Russia itself.

Sergey Lavrov's statement in an address at Russia's top foreign affairs school underlined concerns that Moldova's Transnistria region, which borders Ukraine, could be drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia has stationed peacekeepers there since the 1992 end of a three-month war that left Transnistria outside Moldovan control. Russian forces also guard a large ammunition dump in the region.

In April, tensions in Moldova soared after a series of explosions in Transnistria.

“Everyone should understand that any kind of actions that will raise a threat to the security of our servicemen will be considered in accordance with international law as an attack on the Russian Federation,” Lavrov said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In Other News
1
2 killed in West Bank, Palestinians blame Israeli raids
2
New online dashboard helps flyers with delays, cancellations
3
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
4
Kremlin: Putin won't attend Gorbachev funeral, pays tribute
5
EXPLAINER: Why is China so angry over UN report on Xinjiang?
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top