Lavatai runs for 2 TDs, Navy's D dominates in win over Army

Army led 13-7 at the half with each team scoring touchdowns on the opening possessions.

Anderson opened the scoring with a 56-yard run on the fourth play from scrimmage. Lavatai capped an 11-play, 83-yard response by the Midshipmen, scoring on an 8-yard run on which fullback James Harris helped carry him the final 3 yards.

Navy took over in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in 10 plays with Lavatai scoring from 2-yards out. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on fourth-and-4that got the ball to the 2.

The late field goal by Nichols was set up by a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from the Navy 34. Linebacker and leading tackler Diego Fagot took a direct snap, avoided a tackle and gained 4 yards. It was his first career carry.

Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson (4) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Caption Army quarterback Christian Anderson is tripped up as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Army cadets cheer after Army scored a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston (86) is tripped up by Navy defensive end Eavan Gibbons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Navy midshipmen march off of the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Naval academy mascot Bill the Goat, takes a Navy midshipman's hat as they march onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Army cadets march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Caption Navy midshipmen march on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Caption Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Caption Army head coach Jeff Monken walks out onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Army cadets cheer after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Caption Army cadets cheer after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Army cadets cheer after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke