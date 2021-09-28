Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

The money will go into Waverley Street Foundation, an organization Jobs set up in 2016, and focus on "initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change," the spokesperson said. “Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health.”

Jobs has done most of her work through Emerson Collective, which focuses on education, immigration reform and environmental causes, and has other media investments and grants in film, TV production and journalism.