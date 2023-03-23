Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today's flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after Wednesday's launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights.

Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

