Lauder family pledges $200M to its Alzheimer's research work

More than 50 million people worldwide have Alzheimer’s, which gradually attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, reasoning, communication and daily tasks. Scientists don’t yet know exactly how Alzheimer’s forms, but one theory is that the buildup of a protein called amyloid plays a key role.

The FDA has approved two drugs that target the buildup of amyloid, though the 2021 approval of Biogen's Aduhelm garnered controversy after the agency overruled its own independent scientific advisers. Legembi, a second drug, approved in January, is the first that's been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer's by targeting the disease's underlying biology.

“The need to invest in research is paramount,” said Heather Snyder, a vice president of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Investing in research is how we’re going to understand the underlying biology and translate that to treatment and interventions that will benefit all individuals.”

She said there is a sense of momentum in Alzheimer's research, in part because of the approval of the new drugs — even though they are not currently covered by Medicaid and Medicare, meaning that many will not have access to them.

Her organization currently funds $320 million in research projects that span from studying the biology of aging to diagnostic tools, clinical trials and care for patients with dementia, as well as investing in advocacy around federal funding for Alzheimer's research.

Roithmayr said the Lauder family wants to accelerate the timeline for when research will yield treatments by making investments where pharmaceutical companies and the federal government are not.

“Our idea is to take our funding, put it into these translational science, kind of in this valley of death where you’ve got good ideas, but they’re very risky,” he said.

