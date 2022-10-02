Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

The election on Saturday was a blow particularly for Harmony, a Moscow-friendly party that traditionally served as an umbrella for most of Latvia’s Russian-speaking voters, including Belarusians and Ukrainians.

Harmony received a mere 4.8% of votes in comparison to the 2018 election, when it garnered almost 20% of the vote, the most of any single party, but was excluded by other parties from entering the government.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 had a substantial effect on voter attitudes, observers say, and resulted in a deep division between Russian-speakers opposing and those supporting the war. Latvia's economic situation, including soaring energy prices, was the main election issue.

Initial voter turnout was 59%, the Central Election Committee said. It is an increase of around five percentage points from the 2018 election.

Latvia joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov