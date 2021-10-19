Latvia to impose nearly monthlong lockdown as COVID spreads

The Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of Latvia said on Monday that the country’s COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 population stands now at 864, currently among the highest in the world.

A nationwide curfew will be imposed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. as of Thursday. Most stores will be closed and indoor and outdoor gatherings, including entertainment, sports and cultural events won't be allowed.

Karins and Health Minister Daniels Pavluts apologized for the stringent measures to those Latvians who had already been vaccinated.

“We, the government and society as a whole, haven’t succeeded in achieving a high enough vaccination coverage. So we must ask you to suspend your lives for several weeks to avoid the worst possible scenario,” Pavluts said.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic