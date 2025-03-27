Latest 'Hunger Games' novel has best ever opening for blockbuster series

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest "Hunger Games" novel sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide during its first week, the biggest opening ever for Suzanne Collins' blockbuster series.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" sold 1.2 million copies in the U.S alone, more than double the pace of its immediate predecessor, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," and more than triple the number for "Mockingjay," which came out in 2010. The new book was published March 18 to highly favorable reviews. Stores around the world held midnight parties.